Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BRK7_2's avatar
BRK7_2
10h

Great write-up, Derrick ! It’s a tenacious bunch, they keep circling back to the same old plan over and over. No wonder they keeping spawning the family tree heavily, though Haldeman was also, I have heard, an eugenicist.

Here is another angle on Venezuela’s ill fate https://open.substack.com/pub/remarque88moneylessworld/p/the-united-states-repod-and-pawned? . Payment due, say the lenders! I am generally skeptic about Ai output, but backup information is provided.

One obvious and concerning social media stance since Maduro’s capture is the transfer of narcowar aggression towards Canada, as unfortunately put out recently by Alex Krainer and Celia Farber: “ Canada has been put on Notice.” “Canada is an enemy of the Unites States, and always has been, as a vassal state of the Crown”. Well, hell’s bells, here we go. That is the typical psywar move to justify whatever force is needed to arm wrestle Canada’s participation in this technocratic endeavour.

I am not contesting Canada’s drug problems, and would be the last to defend globalist Mark Carnage, though want to point out that it is the CIA who holds a world record on drug farming and trafficking. So, the expansion signal is clearly visible and a rising level of public hatred is being seeded between the friendly neighbours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harrison Quigley's avatar
Harrison Quigley
10h

The article from The Last American Vagabond ("The Venezuela Technocracy Connection") exhibits several classic propaganda techniques, consistent with the site's reputation (as rated by independent evaluators like Media Bias/Fact Check) for promoting conspiracy theories, using poor sourcing, and employing loaded/alarmist language in a highly conspiratorial style.

Here are the main techniques employed, with examples drawn from the article's content and rhetoric:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/venezuela-technocracy/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture