My short U.S. tour with conscious artists DubFX and Prezence has come to an end (for now)!



There's something special about engaging with people in person, face to face.

I've felt it for years when I do public speaking, sharing solutions with crowds of people. I love it.

However, there's something even more special when I am connecting with people in person around my music.

I've always been a musician - a vocalist in punk and metal bands - and have wanted to tour and travel while performing. I set much of my musical passions aside for the first few years of my activism and then began playing live again in bands on the local level in Houston.

But doing public speaking, and now performing conscious hop hop as 33, is opening doors where I can fulfill my dreams of playing live shows in front of crowds of people.

I love it when someone tells me that an article I wrote, or a video I did, or my books or documentaries touched their lives. That's special.

I love it even more when my music touches someone in that way. My lyrics touch on themes of struggles with depression, self-worth, drugs, and, of course, rising above all that to claim your power.

I see that more and more people are resonating with that message. I am honored to hold that space for them.

Words can't describe how honored I am to have shared the stage with these two inspirations and good friends, DubFX and Prezence.

This short tour has only reinforced my desire to focus on my music even more this year and the coming years.

Not only that but I can see the potential for merging my journalism and public speaking with my music even further. There's no more separating what I am doing. Whether it's music, documentaries, articles, or live presentations - its all about raising consciousness and empowering the people.

Big things on the horizon on all fronts. Thanks for the support!

And thanks to the Creator for breathing life into me.



