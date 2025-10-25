Originally Published at The Last American Vagabond



In the first part of this series we examined the major ways in which the Trump administration is expanding the mission of the Technocrats by the merging of state and corporate relationships. Specifically, we highlighted how the second Trump admin is buying stake in American companies and forming Public Private Partnerships.

For this next part of the series, we will focus on how Donald Trump is working with the Technocrats to consolidate control over American legacy media, as well as social media. Once again, we can see that Trump and his team are moving rapidly to seize the airwaves and at least one social media network. These actions will not benefit the American people or promote the principles of free speech. Instead, it will further empower the Technocratic Trump administration and the Zionists backing Trump himself.

The Cancelling of Jimmy Kimmel

On September 15, late night host Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue to discuss President Trump’s reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel specifically focused on the attempts to link the alleged assassin to the “radical left”, as well as making fun of Trump’s response to a question about Kirk’s shooting.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.,” Kimmel said during the opening. Kimmel also joked about Trump’s reaction to the shooting, comparing him to “how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Soon after the comments, Trump began posting on social media about Kimmel and calling for him to be fired. Two days later, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr appeared on right-wing provocateur and serial plagiarizer Benny Johnson’s podcast and threatened to take action against ABC, Disney, and other ABC affiliates if they did not cancel Kimmel.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr stated. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Carr went on to state that the FCC “has a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC, and network parent Disney accountable for spreading misinformation” because Kimmel “appeared to be making an intentional effort to mislead the public that Kirk’s assassin was a right-wing Trump supporter.”

Within hours of Carr’s statements going viral on social media, Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced they would pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from all of their ABC-affiliated stations. The two companies are the largest ABC affiliates in the US with a combined 23.84% share of the network’s national broadcast coverage. ABC followed suit and announced Kimmel would be suspended indefinitely. The suspension lasted from September 17 to the 22nd before Kimmel was finally brought back to television.

While Trump didn’t explicitly tell Carr to make these statements, and Carr didn’t directly tell the companies to cancel him, its quite obvious that his thinly veiled threats were intended to spur the stations to take action. In this case, the action was to cancel Kimmel and send a message to others about the potential consequences of making fun of Trump. While Kimmel’s statements were indeed inaccurate — the alleged shooter Tyler Robinson did grow up in a conservative Trump supporting home, but also reportedly was “radicalized” by left wing ideology in recent years — they did not warrant the intervention of the President of the United States or his crony FCC chairman.

This is not the first time Carr has made it clear that he plans to use his job at the FCC to crack down on speech that he believes doesn’t serve the public interest. Over the years, Carr has argued that he can withhold licenses from media companies if he believes they are biased against conservatives. Additionally, Carr also authored the FCC of the Heritage Foundation’s controversial Project 2025 policy platform. Carr used that chapter to call for restricting social media platforms under the guise of fighting censorship and championing free speech. In reality, it appears Carr wants to use his position to silence speech which is not in alignment with Donald Trump’s vision of America.

It should also be noted that Brendan Carr was the architect of Donald Trump’s rollout of 5G technology during his first term in the White House. In late September 2019, I confronted Carr twice about his close relationship with the telecommunications companies behind the 5g expansion.

New Restrictions at the Pentagon

In late September, the Pentagon announced that journalists who wanted to maintain their press credentials would be required to sign a pledge agreeing not to reporting information that has not been approved for release. This included unclassified information which has typically been shared with the press and reported to the public.

The Pentagon made it clear that journalists who refused to sign the pledge would lose access to the United States’ military headquarters.

“Information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified,” the 17-page directive states. The signature form includes an array of security requirements for credentialed media at the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that critics of the new policy were exaggerating the impact of the changes. He claimed the policy was nothing unusual and instead was simply making the Pentagon more secure.

“The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon — the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility,” Hegseth said. “Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home.”

The relationship between the media and the government has always been a game of cat and mouse. Journalists gather sources, including within the military, which they rely upon to build stories and report facts. Obviously, this is something the government and military seek to limit, but it is a standard practice within journalism. While it’s not unusual to see the government attempt to stifle leaks of unflattering information, the move by the Trump admin is unprecedented.

Nancy Youssef, a reporter for The Atlantic who has had a desk at the Pentagon since 2007, said it made no sense to sign a pledge that said reporters should not solicit military officials for information. “To agree to not solicit information is to agree to not be a journalist,” she said. “Our whole goal is soliciting information.”

These latest changes seem designed to force compliance within the media. Those who don’t agree to the practice will be shoved out, and those who comply will likely be spoon-fed stories which align with Trump’s political goals. That’s exactly what happened on October 15th when the vast majority of all credentialed media at the Pentagon chose to walk out rather than sign the pledge.

Nearly every credentialed outlet said no to the pledge and opted to report on the Pentagon from outside the walls of the building. Images of dozens of reporters leaving the Pentagon with boxes in hand circulated on social media following the deadline. Hegseth and Trump celebrated the walkout.

Those news organizations declining to participate in Hegseth’s charade include the Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post. Even conservative outlets like Fox News, the Daily Caller, NewsMax, and The Washington Times refused to sign. The outlets released a joint statement describing why they would not comply:

“Today, we join virtually every other news organization in declining to agree to the Pentagon’s new requirements, which would restrict journalists’ ability to keep the nation and the world informed of important national security issues. The policy is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections. We will continue to cover the U.S. military as each of our organizations has done for many decades, upholding the principles of a free and independent press.”

The only outlet which initially agreed to the policy change was Trump-friendly One America News Network (OANN). Ironically, Gabrielle Cuccia, a former OANN reporter, was fired by the news agency earlier this year after she wrote a Substack column criticizing Hegseth’s media policies. In fact, Hegseth has received much flak for only holding two formal press briefings and his efforts to limit the media.

Shortly after the walkout, the Trump administration announced a new round of bloggers, independent journalist, and foreign outlets had agreed to sign the pledge. Again, these outlets are likely to report what the administration prefers and not challenge them in any substantial manner for fear of being kicked out of the Pentagon.

To be clear, the Pentagon’s efforts to stifle the free flow of information did not start with Donald Trump. As far back as the US Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln obstructed the freedom of the press by arresting and imprisoning journalists and shutting down newspapers in the process. Nevertheless, Hegseth’s push for what is essentially a loyalty pledge is breaking new ground in terms of limitations on the media.

Finally, it should be noted that being critical of the new policy is not inherently a defense of mainstream corporate media which has repeatedly lied to the public and promoted establishment narratives which benefit the military-industrial complex. We can acknowledge the faults and flaws of the MSM while also noting that no matter which side of the political aisle you stand, a free press is important for liberty to thrive.

Frivolous Lawsuits

Throughout his political career Donald Trump has had a contentious relationship with the corporate media. On one hand, given their track record of lies and obfuscation, it is completely understandable why Trump would despise the corporate media. On the other hand, Trump has used the “fake news” meme to diminish trust in the media overall. HE has conditioned his MAGA followers to believe that any story which paints him in a negative light is simply false and the result of legacy media suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

Of course, there are indeed political pundits and stenographers for the establishment which have attacked Trump for false stories — like the Steel Dossier and linking him to Russian interference in the 2016 election — but Trump has seized upon these failings to paint the media as nothing but biased propagandists. In truth, while the corporate media is full of flaws, they are not lying all the time. It would be more correct to understand that the media lies by omission and mixes truth with lies. Regardless, it serves Trump’s purposes (and the Technocratic-Zionists behind him) to confuse the public and sow distrust in public institutions like the media.

One of Trump’s favorite tools for attacking the media involves filing frivolous lawsuits which are simply designed to force compliance (and money) out of the corporate media. Here’s a brief rundown of some of the lawsuits Trump has filed in 2025 alone.

In February, Trump removed the Associated Press from the White House press pool after they refused to change the AP Stylebook to require journalists to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. The move barred AP journalists from accessing the Oval Office, Air Force Once, and other White House events.

The AP filed a lawsuit in retaliation and won. A federal judge ordered the Trump admin to restore “full access to presidential events”. The judge said the government cannot violate the First Amendment by punishing news organizations for their speech, including whether or not they choose to refer to a body of water by Trump’s preferred name.

Despite the legal victory, the AP is still being blocked from White House press events.

In July, Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after the outlet published a report alleging that Trump drew a picture of a naked woman in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 birthday book. Trump denied having drawn the picture and said he’s never drawn a picture in his life. The birthday book was eventually made public and it included the picture and a signature by Donald Trump. The WSJ has sought to dismiss the case, but as recently as Tuesday Trump’s lawyers filed a response to prevent the case from being dismissed.

In mid-September, Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT) and publisher Penguin Random House, relating to articles and a book published by its reporters. A federal judge dismissed Trump’s original 85-page filing for being too long and rambling. Last week Trump’s team refiled the lawsuit. This time the filing was only 40 pages long.

While Trump is known to be litigious, he has not always been successful in his retaliatory lawfare. As the NYT notes, Trump sued the Times in 2021 and that suit was dismissed September 19th. In that case Trump was instructed to pay the NYT’s legal expenses. Trump’s re-election campaign also sued the NYT for libel in 2020 over an opinion essay and that lawsuit was also dismissed.

However, Trump has succeeded in forcing compliance and massive payouts from CBS News and ABC News, both of whom agreed to pay $16 million each to settle lawsuits Trump brought against the networks.

In early July, Paramount Global — the parent company of CBS News at the time — agreed to the multi million dollar payout to settle a lawsuit regarding editing of a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump claimed 60 Minutes had selectively edited the interview to improve upon Harris’ original answer to a question about Israel. Trump claimed he suffered “mental anguish” as a result of the interview and sought damages totaling $20 billion. In the end, Trump settled for $16 million.

The timing of the settlement was suspicious given that Paramount was in the process of merging with Skydance and needed the Trump administration’s approval for the deal.

Paramount Skydance Merger

The $8 billion merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global was announced in summer 2024 and finalized in August 2025. David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance, officially became the CEO and chairman of the newly combined company, Paramount Skydance Corporation.

Ellison founded Skydance in Santa Monica, California in 2006. Beginning in 2010, the company worked with Paramount to produce some of their top films in recent years, including “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Mission Impossible” series.

With the merging of the two companies, David Ellison is now the head of a major media conglomerate which includes Paramount+ streaming service, MTV, Comedy Central, CBS News, and dozens of local CBS affiliate stations. More recently, the WSJ has reported that Ellison is seeking to expand his newly acquired media empire with the purchase of Warner Bros Discovery. Earlier this week, Warner Bros confirmed that they have received offers but did not directly confirm Ellison’s interest.

Ellison’s newly minted position as a media tycoon makes his relationships with the Trump administration extremely consequential. David Ellison’s father is Larry Ellison, the CEO of Oracle and the 2nd richest person in the world. Ellison has supported Trump’s presidential campaigns and advised him during the COVID-19 panic.

In the first days of the Trump administration, Ellison joined Trump in announcing a $500 billion investment in a new artificial intelligence company called the Stargate Project. As The Last American Vagabond reported at the time, this project involved the use of AI, mRNA injections, and the promotion of transhumanism.

The elder Ellison’s company is known for having deep ties to the U.S. government, including the CIA. In fact, the CIA was Oracle’s first customer, and the company even takes their name from a CIA-project code-named “Oracle”.

“Oracle wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for government contracts,” Mike Wilson, author of the book, The Difference Between God and Larry Ellison, told the San Francisco Gate in 2002.

The report notes that after the 9/11 attacks Oracle began pitching the idea of a national ID card to thwart terrorists, and called for local governments to create “detailed digital maps”. In January 2002, Ellison published an op-ed in the NY Times calling for a digital ID to prevent terrorism.

“A national security database combined with biometrics, thumb prints, hand prints, iris scans or whatever is best can be used to detect people with false identities,” he wrote.

Ellison has also maintained a cozy relationship with Peter Thiel, the co-founder of Palantir, a steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group, and mentor of numerous nominees to Trump’s incoming cabinet. Oracle and Palantir partnered together for cloud and AI infrastructure in 2024, and Ellison and Thiel have been in Trump’s inner circle since at least 2018.

The fact that Larry and David Ellison are both adamant supporters of Israel has critics worried that the father and son duo will use their newly acquired media companies to push a pro-Israel message.

Shortly after the merger of Skydance and Paramount was finalized, Paramount announced

, a Substack publication co-founded by former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss. Paramount also named Weiss as the Editor-In-Chief at CBS News. Like the Ellison’s, Weiss is a staunch supporter of Israel, at one point referring to herself as a “Zionist fanatic“.

The TikTok Deal

Larry Ellison is also reportedly involved in an effort to purchase the wildly popular social media app TikTok. In mid September,

that Ellison’s Oracle is working with Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz to purchase TikTok as part of Trump’s effort to put the app under US control.

According to the WSJ, if the deal goes through a new company will be formed to run TikTok. The US investors would have an 80% stake in the company, with Chinese shareholders in control of the remaining shares. The new company would have an “American-dominated board”, including “one member designated by the U.S. government”. Even more worrisome is the fact that Oracle would handle the user data at its Texas facilities.

The deal — which has not been confirmed elsewhere — marks a reversal from Trump’s calls to ban TikTok during his first term. After the attempt to ban the app, Trump originally supported an arrangement which would have seen Oracle and Walmart become the controlling investors. While that deal never materialized, Ellison is apparently once again in the running to gain a majority stake in TikTok.

The Trump administration is using its power and influence to stifle the freedom of the press, to scare media companies into submission with pointless lawsuits, and to support the creation of new Trump friendly media companies.

From the TikTok deal to the corporate mergers, many of these actions appear to be aimed at one goal — rehabilitating Israel’s collapsing public support.

Stay tuned for part 3 of this series where we will expose how Trump’s administration is predictably working with the Zionist Technocrats.