Donald Trump’s return to the White House has seen him partner with a number of Technocrats on public-private partnerships, setting the stage for the incoming Technocratic Surveillance State.

In the ten months since Donald Trump returned to the White House his administration has sought to rapidly implement the agenda of his Technocratic and Zionist backers. The sheer onslaught of daily developments is enough to overwhelm the average American who is attempting to keep up with the constant breaking news.

This should come as no surprise given that Steve Bannon — one of Trump’s first political strategists — loudly proclaimed his goal to inundate the public with “shit”. In 2018, Bannon told Bloomberg, “The Democrats don’t matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit.”

Bannon later expanded on his statements in an interview with the PBS show Frontline, stating, “Every day, we hit them with three things. They’ll bite on one, and we’ll get all of our stuff done, bang, bang, bang. These guys will never be able to recover.”

While he framed his statements as focused on the Democrats, it’s clear that such a strategy works to confuse the public as well. Although Bannon is no longer a regular figure in the second Trump administration, the mentality of accomplishing your goals at a breakneck pace continues as Trump has allied himself with the Technocrats running the major tech firms. This includes Big Technocrats like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a 2009 interview, Zuckerberg infamously revealed that one of Facebook’s “core values” was the motto “Move fast and break things”, a phrase that Zuckerberg said meant that “unless you are breaking some stuff you are not moving fast enough”.

Clearly, Trump’s team is moving as fast as possible, paying little attention to what they break, even if it includes established legal precedent or the US Constitution itself. They are “flooding the zone” with as many actions as possible which keeps the courts, the media, and the public struggling to keep up with their actions.

With that in mind, this series of articles is an effort to recap some of the actions taken by the Trump admin in recent months. The steps taken by Trump and his allies prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Zionist Technocrats are running the show. He is simply helping build the Technocratic Surveillance State of their dreams. Trump is simply following orders and rewarding those who stay loyal to him. The only way to dismantle this ever-growing machine is to become aware of it and then resist its advance.

The Public-Private Partnership

One of the major ways in which the Trump administration is expanding the mission of the Technocrats is through the merging of state and corporate relationships. Ironically, this strategy is one which has been promoted by groups which Trump claims to oppose, namely, the World Economic Forum. In fact, the WEF says they are “the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation”. The WEF was behind the “Great Reset” announcement in June 2020 which set off worldwide resistance to their vision of lockdowns, digital IDs, and the “you will own nothing and be happy” philosophy.

Though there are numerous definitions of a PPP, it typically involves an agreement between private companies financing government projects with the expectation that the companies receive profits from taxpayers. These arrangements have become increasingly common throughout the world over the last decade. Critics of the partnerships often claim they are a step towards corporatism, a system where the state has direct control over corporations. This approach can be traced back to Benito Mussolini, the Italian Fascist dictator who led Italy from 1922 to 1943.

The first sign that Trump was pursuing a corporatist strategy came in late August with the announcement that the US would purchase a 9.9% stake in Intel, the struggling manufacturer of microchips. The U.S. will pay $8.9 billion to Intel in exchange.

This was not the first deal of its kind made under the Trump administration. A few weeks earlier the Pentagon and MP Materials announced a “Transformational Public-Private Partnership” which will see the Department of Defense become the largest shareholder in rare earth miner MP Materials after agreeing to buy $400 million of its stock.

Following the Intel deal, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the US is considering taking equity stakes in military industrial complex contractors like Lockheed Martin. While speaking on CNBC, Lutnick was asked whether the Trump admin is considering buying stock in Lockheed, Boeing, or Palantir Technologies.

“They’re thinking about it. There’s a lot of talking that needs to be had about how do we finance our munitions acquisitions,” Lutnick stated. “There’s a monstrous discussion about defense. Lockheed Martin makes 97% of their revenue from the U.S. government. They are basically an arm of the U.S. government.”

Most recently, in early October Trump announced a $35.6 million partnership with Trilogy Metals which will make the US government a 10% shareholder in the company. Coincidentally, Trump’s announcement of a stake in Trilogy Metals came at the same time as authorization for a 211-mile access road to Alaska’s Ambler mining district. Trilogy is the co-owner of Ambler Metals LLC which manages the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects, a 400,000 acre site in Alaska that contains a large amount of copper and cobalt. Construction on the project had previously been blocked under President Joe Biden due to concerns of its impact on Native American communities in the region.

Trump’s actions have been criticized by some American conservatives, including radio host Erick Erickson. Following the Intel deal, Erickson condemned Trump’s actions as “actual socialism”.

“You can’t just be against socialism when the left does it. If you’re not against socialism overall, guess what? You’re going to get socialism,” Erickson said. “So if you support socialism, apparently Donald Trump is your guy.”

To be fair, Trump’s actions are not the first examples of a US President taking partial ownership of a private company. During the height of 2007-2008 crisis, the US government under Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama took partial control of General Motors, Citigroup, and AIG in attempt to prevent the companies from collapsing. However, while Bush and Obama justified their actions as necessary to prevent a nationwide economic collapse, Trump’s recent moves were not taken during a financial calamity.

The White House Meeting with Big Tech Executives

On September 4th, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed technology industry leaders to the White House for a dinner and discussion on the future of collaboration between the American government and Silicon Valley. The official White House statement on the dinner reads (emphasis added):

“Building on the Trump Administration’s visionary AI Action Plan and the First Lady’s leadership to support AI education, this public-private collaboration is fueling unprecedented growth in infrastructure and innovation as the U.S. leads this new frontier of scientific breakthrough.”

The Last American Vagabond has previously reported on the so-called AI Action Plan which further cements Trump’s relationship with Technocrats like Peter Thiel. The dinner was simply the next step in the Technocrat’s takeover of the American government.

Big tech leaders in attendance included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Open AI President Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet, Inc., and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The fact that Trump wined and dined with Zuckerberg, Gates, and the heads of Google highlights how his previous disagreements with these men and their companies pale in comparison to the potential financial gain. MAGA supporters who vehemently fought to expose Bill Gates for his pushing of COVID injections were caught off guard by the president’s about-face.

Other officials in attendance included White House AI and crypto czar and Technocrat David Sacks and Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Altogether, there were 33 power players in attendance at the dinner.

Prior to the dinner, first lady Melania Trump hosted an AI education summit focused on integrating artificial intelligence into American schools. Mrs. Trump launched the “Presidential AI Challenge”, calling on American youth to complete a project that involves the “study, development, or use of an AI method or tool to address community challenges”. The challenge also asks educators to “focus on creative approaches to teaching or using AI technologies in K-12 learning”.

The continued trumpeting of AI as a solution for the future of the United States is no surprise given the Trump administration’s close relationship with so many Big Technocrats. Still, the announcement of integrating AI into the American education system was not applauded by all sectors. Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, told The Guardian the latest developments were not about altruism but about big tech companies attempting to evade legal consequences for their products.

“As public outrage against their lethal products continues to grow, big tech CEOs are seeking shelter behind President Trump, hoping to buy their way out of the many lawsuits and legislation coming to hold them accountable,” Haworth said.

Ten months into Donald Trump’s first year in his second term and its already painfully obvious that he is embracing Public Private Partnerships as a way to empower his buddies in Big Tech. Unfortunately, the philosophy guiding these men is not one which will benefit the average American.

Stay tuned for part 2 of this series where we will expose how Trump’s administration is working with the Technocrats to consolidate control over American legacy media, as well as social media.

