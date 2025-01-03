Imagine a movement which was exclusively focused on practical, applicable solutions for people all over the world.



Imagine an annual gathering exclusively focused on solutions for building parallel systems.



Imagine a community that recognizes that government is not the answer, and that we the people can create a better world if we focus all our energy on this goal.



This movement/gathering/community is called The People's Reset Activation (Formerly The Greater Reset).



We have been hosting in person events since January 2021. Since that time we have held 6 in person events, and 1 virtual event with speakers talking all about solutions.



And we have posted EVERY SINGLE TALK on our Odysee channel FOR FREE: https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4?view=playlists



That's more than 200 solutions talks!



This is the largest repository of solutions-focused talks in the activist world.



If the people you are following are not talking about solutions, but just feeding you more fearporn, more politician worship, or nihilism, you are following the wrong people.



Join us:

https://thepeoplesreset.org