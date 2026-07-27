Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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The Revolt Against AI Data Centers Has Begun (Derrick Broze on Redacted)

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze

AI companies are racing to build massive data centers across America—but what does that mean for your town, your land, your water, and your future?

In this interview, Derrick Broze and Hakeem Anwar expose the growing fight against Big Tech’s AI expansion, why communities across the country are pushing back, and what you need to know about the movement leading up to the August 1 “Take Back America” event.

Is this the future of technology—or the largest land grab in modern history? Watch the full conversation and decide for yourself.

Join Reclaim Our Future, the Day of Action Against Data Centers: https://ReclaimFuture.com

Find data center info near you: https://aidatacentermap.org/

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