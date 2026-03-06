Friends,

Tonight the conclusion of my 17-part docuseries, The Pyramid Of Power, will be released on all my channels and pages.

This conclusion is the result of five years of reading books, government documents, and interviewing veteran researchers. Its the result of my own research, script writing, and audio narration. It is also the result of the work of the 3 insanely talented editors I’ve worked with since 2020.

I actually began researching for this series in 2018 when it was originally a 3 hour presentation that I shared on my Liberate Your Mind Tour. I quickly realized that the research was better suited for a documentary series and it evolved from 10 episodes to 12 and eventually 17.

I believe this work is important because it not only asks questions (and provides answers) about the various forces which attempt to manipulate our world, our lives, and our spiritual paths, BUT because it ALSO provides solutions.

If you haven’t seen the series, every episode concludes with suggestions for solutions related to the topic being discussed. The conclusion is no different.

While the final 2-part episode features heavy research, deep dives, and uncovering of dark subject matter, it also features a deep dive on what we can do about it and how humanity still has time to turn things around.

We still have time to rise to the occasion, stop this generations old evil, save the world for the coming generations, and build systems which respect individual liberty, bodily autonomy, and freedom of expression.

I believe everyone who watches the entire series and the conclusion will come away feeling empowered rather than hopeless. That was part of my goal with making this series.

I wanted it to be the opposite of the Infowars documentaries I found when I first woke up. I wanted it to be factual, hard hitting journalism but without the unnecessary doom/fearporn and endless speculation. I wanted it to be empowering and activating. I believe we accomplished that goal.

The conclusion features James Corbett, Catherine Austin Fitts, Adam Green, G. Edward Griffin, Richard Grove, David Icke, Larken Rose, Richard Spence, and Mark Passio.

The topics covered include:

The Zionists

The Freemasons

The Jesuits

The Jesuit-Mason Connection

Venetian Black Nobility

The Illuminati

The Dark Occultists

The Otherworldly Evil

Solutions

Tune in TONIGHT at 8 pm Central on all The Conscious Resistance channels (including this page) to see it first.

I will also be going live at 7:30 central for a pre-broadcast show discussing the history of the series and answering questions.