Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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The Pyramid of Power Players - Epstein, Freemasons, The Mormon Church and More! (Derrick Broze on Shaun Attwood)

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Derrick Broze

From Shaun Attwood:

Join us for a fascinating live conversation with Derrick Broze as we explore the hidden structures of power, secret societies, symbolism, and the influence these organizations may have had throughout history. From Freemasonry and elite networks to the Pyramid of Power concept, we’ll examine historical evidence, competing perspectives, and the questions that continue to fuel debate around these topics. Whether you’re new to the subject or have been researching it for years, this promises to be an engaging discussion.

Derrick also breaks down the story of the Utah Ritual Abuse scandal involving powerful former Utah politician David Leavitt.

Watch ThePyramidOfPower.net

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