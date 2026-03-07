The Conscious Resistance Network presents: The Pyramid of Power : Chapter 17, Volume 2 - The Top of The Pyramid

For the last 5 years, over 16 episodes, Derrick Broze has worked to describe the various institutions and individuals which attempt to manipulate our world for their own benefit. We have successfully proved that there is such a network.

Now, we finally answer the question, who is at the top of The Pyramid of Power?

Volume 2 explores The Zionists, The Freemasons, The Jesuits

The Jesuit-Mason Connection, Venetian Black Nobility, The Illuminati, The Dark Occultists, The Otherworldly Evil and Solutions.

Featuring researchers James Corbett, Catherine Austin Fitts, Adam Green, G. Edward Griffin, Richard Grove, David Icke, Larken Rose, Richard Spence, and Mark Passio.



Transcript and Sources: https://thepyramidofpower.net/chapter-17-volume-2-the-top-of-the-pyramid/