The Pyramid of Power: Chapter 17, Volume 1 Premieres at 8 pm US Eastern!



The long wait is finally over - tonight we are premiering the first of the two part conclusion of the 17-part docuseries, The Pyramid of Power.



For the last 5 years, over 16 episodes, Derrick Broze has worked to describe the various institutions and individuals which attempt to manipulate our world for their own benefit. We have successfully proved that there is such a network.



Now, we begin to answer the question, who is at the top of The Pyramid of Power?



The final chapter of The Pyramid of Power is split into 2 volumes totaling 3 hours.



Volume 1 will examine the origins of the term Deep State. From there, a list of suspects are outlined. We also learn about the historic Round Table Groups and the Committee of 300.



This chapter features researchers Peter Dale Scott, Patrick Wood, and Richard Grove.



The episode goes live tonight, Friday, September 5th, at 8 pm Eastern on all The Conscious Resistance and Derrick Broze channels on Odysee, Bitchute, Substack, Twitter, FB, and YouTube.