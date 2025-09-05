Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Questioning Mind's avatar
Questioning Mind
7h

I am very eager to watch this! When funds come back in, I will contribute to you in some way. You are very important on my path and I see you as being very important for global awakening. I love that you show the problem and give solutions. You'll be happy to know I am commenting here from Linux OS - that was your doing via your Exit & Build process. These documentaries are so incredibly well done and give me a lot to contemplate about my trajectory. Once again, thank you, Derrick and have a great weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Derrick Broze
joszef's avatar
joszef
6h

I missed the live stream. Where can one view the documentary now? Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Derrick Broze
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture