Hello Friends,

As we prepare to end 2024, and begin an epic 2025, we are excited to announce that we are offering 1 more 15% discount on tickets to The People's Reset: Mexico!



If you still haven't purchased tickets, this is your last chance to get 15% off tickets and join 100's of freedom-minded, solutions-focused Activators from more than a dozen countries!



You don't want to miss out on 35 speakers, 8 conscious musicians, 20 plus workshops, 5 networking sessions, 2 concerts, and lots of community!



Get yourself ready - the sale starts on Monday December 30th and ends on January 1st at midnight!



Thanks for your support in helping us make our 2025 Activation the best one yet!



- The Peoples Reset Team -

﻿

﻿P.S. - Check out our full speaker and musician lineup here, and see the official schedule here!

