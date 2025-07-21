Derrick Broze's Journalism

The People's Reset 2025 Aftermovie

Get a taste for this solutions-focused movement and gathering!
Derrick Broze
Jul 21, 2025
Friends,

I have been organizing The People’s Reset (formerly The Greater Reset) since 2020 in response to the COVID1984 insanity. Since that time it has grown to becoming one of the world’s largest exclusively solutions-focused gathering.

For 5 days we gather in Morelia, Mexico to discuss bottom up solutions, to organize, to dance, to celebrate, and to plan the future we want for ourselves and families.

Today we are officially launching the tickets for The People’s Reset 2026, as well as announcing our first speakers, dates, and a new venue. See this blog if you’d like to learn more and get your tickets while you can: https://thegreaterreset.org/blog/tpr2026-announcement/

Thanks

