The Independent Media Alliance Announces AI Transparency Pledge

In September 2024, Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout, Ryan Cristián of The Last American Vagabond, and Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network announced the creation of the Independent Media Alliance, a collaborative effort focused on promoting objective, fact-based media from a diverse team of journalists, podcasters, and writers, just as efforts to manipulate alternative media journalists and their audiences kicked into high gear in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election of that same year.

From the beginning, the IMA’s emphasis has been on countering narratives being seeded within this “alternative” media space, including, but not limited to:

– the false two-party paradigm and hopium in politicians

– support for imperial wars

– 5th Generation Warfare

– Technocratic solutions to legitimate problems (digital IDs pitched as the “only” solution for immigration, voting fraud prevention, etc.).

IMA efforts were meant to build consistency, as alternative media, in the years prior to 2024, had largely been against imperialism, digital tyranny, and embracing conventional U.S. presidential politics. With 2024, we saw efforts to undermine what we believed were fundamental precepts of representing a real alternative to the mainstream media, which has frequently manufactured consent for war and the erosion of civil liberties and constitutional rights, while also framing federal politics and elections as the preferred, if not the only, solution to our collective problems.

Over the last two years, the IMA has held monthly panels and debates featuring alliance members and guests with the goal of dissecting these narratives in the hopes of providing a nuanced perspective to our collective audiences

While the IMA has seen a positive response to our efforts, we know we can do much more to combat the co-opting of the independent media by well-funded podcasts and “Mainstream Alternative Media” platforms. In furtherance of this goal, the IMA is announcing two new yet related efforts that seek to provide new avenues for our collective audiences to free their newsfeeds from Big Tech interference.

In creating the IMA, the criteria we originally used to choose members was based on which individuals and outlets did not fall prey to the following narratives:

1. The lies associated with the COVID-19 panic

2. The lies associated with the two-party paradigm of national politics

3. The lies used to justify the Israeli genocide of Palestinians and mass murder of civilians in other countries, such as Lebanon

In addition to these essential points, we have come to believe that it is necessary to refine the criteria under which the IMA operates. We believe that this alliance of independent critical thinkers and journalists should be refined from the above to not only include those original ideas, but to express more given recent developments. The new proposed IMA criteria are as follows:

Members of the IMA believe that no government, political party, or bloc of nations represents a savior from the villains of the Old World Order or their efforts to create a new one. This is because we recognize that the issues we face are largely driven by a transnational network of oligarchs and allied organizations have committed numerous state crimes against democracy (SCADs), have manipulated our world for generations and have attempted to infiltrate alternative news and media in order to distract would-be dissidents from this reality.

This same transnational network is driving and enabling mass murder across the world, recently in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, while also controlling the Big Tech firms and platforms that have been weaponized to centralize control over news and the free flow of information. We recognize that, because of this control over Big Tech, these criminal oligarchs also dominate and largely control Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is being weaponized against the masses and being used to undermine true independent journalism. As a consequence, we believe that our audiences have a right to know what outlets are using AI for their work and to what extent.

In keeping with these revised criteria of the IMA, as stated above, the IMA plans to introduce a new AI Transparency Pledge – a commitment to our readers and listeners that we will disclose if we use AI or not and, if so, to what extent. Please read the full IMA AI Transparency Pledge below.

The Independent Media Alliance Artificial Intelligence Transparency Pledge

The IMA recognizes that the rising threat of AI – as well as that of AI-adjacent tools and their use of data-sets harvested by illegal surveillance programs and other actors – will allow the transnational oligarchs and would-be technocrats the opportunity to manipulate public perception, and thus reality, to a degree never before witnessed.

We stand wholeheartedly opposed to the use of AI to “cognitively diminish” the critical thinking and intellect of its users, something which transnational oligarchs and their allies have openly admitted to, and we are also opposed to the use of AI as a weapon of surveillance and as a primary agent for predictive policing, i.e. pre-crime. We also stand firm against the hidden externalities that will likely result from the rapid expansion of AI tools, including the destruction of the natural environment and essential resources (e.g. water supplies), as well as the replacement of human labor with AI and AI-powered machines, making much of the human population exploitable and even expendable in the eyes of the oligarchs.

Journalistic outlets and individual journalists who choose to partner with the IMA commit to disclosing to their audiences if they forgo the use of AI tools or if they use them. For those that choose to use AI, outlets and journalists will disclose how AI is used, e.g. in the research process, in the production of their written articles, emails, video reports, documentaries, and music, etc.

By committing to this pledge, outlets are committing to complete transparency about AI use or lack thereof.

The following outlets and individuals have committed to the IMA’s AI Transparency Pledge:

Derrick Broze – The Conscious Resistance Network ​​​​​​​

Ryan Cristián – The Last American Vagabond

Whitney Webb – Unlimited Hangout

Papercut Publishing House

Charlie Robinson – Macroaggressions Podcast

Hrvoje Morić – Geopolitics & Empire Podcast

Steve Poikonen – AM Wake Up

Iain Davis

Finally, we offer to any and all independent journalists, content creators, and indie media outlets to take this pledge or make your own pledge to your audiences, regardless of any formal IMA affiliation.