Transcript

The Foundation of Derrick Broze's Activism: Becoming an Anarchist

Feb 22, 2026

In this clip from A Man of My Word Episode 5, Derrick Broze discusses how his journey into the world of activism started, from his experience with the Houston free thinkers, the 9/11 Truth movement and the 2012 Republican National Convention.

In this new limited series podcast, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down his latest book, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons. Over six weeks, Derrick will discuss addiction, mental health struggles, body image and weight issues, borderline personality disorder, the criminal justice and prison system, the Drug War, the importance of forgiveness, and how hitting rock bottom woke him up.

Watch the whole show — A Man of My Word, Episode 5: How Hitting Rock Bottom Woke Me Up https://theconsciousresistance.com/amomw5/

