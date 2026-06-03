The First Leg of The Activation Tour Is Done, and the Second Leg Begins in July!
The first leg of the Activation Tour has come to an end.
Here it is by the numbers:
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10 presentations in 10 cities
7 musical performances
5 community garden actions
1 decentralized beach cleanup
Thanks to everyone who came out to the first leg of the tour!
For our friends in Texas, the Midwest, East Coast and Florida - we will see you in 5 weeks!
Stay tuned to ActivationTour.org/about for the registration links with the venues and info on the Community Action Days!
Thanks for the support!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.