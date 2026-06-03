The first leg of the Activation Tour has come to an end.

Here it is by the numbers:

10 presentations in 10 cities

7 musical performances

5 community garden actions

1 decentralized beach cleanup

Thanks to everyone who came out to the first leg of the tour!

For our friends in Texas, the Midwest, East Coast and Florida - we will see you in 5 weeks!

Stay tuned to ActivationTour.org/about for the registration links with the venues and info on the Community Action Days!

Thanks for the support!