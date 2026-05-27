Friends,



The first leg of The Activation Tour is coming to an end.

I am so grateful to everyone who has came in person for The Activation Tour over the last 2 weeks. Your support, and, more importantly, your effort to leave behind a better world for the coming generations is so inspiring.

Derrick Broze’s Journalism is a reader-supported publication. If you value true investigative journalism and want to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

I believe in the good things coming.

This weekend Miriam and I will conclude this leg of the tour by teaching workshops at Rise and Vibes festival.

I will be going back on the road for the second leg of the tour in July. We will be doing events in Texas, the Midwest, East Coast, and Florida.

Sign up for my email list or subscribe to this page to make sure you get updates.

Thanks for all your support as I promote the Exit and Build strategy and call on Americans (and people around the world) to focus on what I call Liberation 2030.

Together we can build the better world we know is possible.