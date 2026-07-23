Friends,



We are down to the final days of my 2026 Activation Tour. The stops are:



Nashville, Tennessee

Atlanta, Georgia

Orlando, Florida

Tampa Bay, Florida

If you want to hear me speak and you are anywhere near our stops, I encourage you to come out and get connected to like minded freedom lovers!

As I prepare to focus on building my home and continuing to build out The Conscious Agora Ecovillage I have no idea when I will do events like this again.

Thanks for the support!