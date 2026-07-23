The Final 4 Days of The Activation Tour Are Here!
Friends,
We are down to the final days of my 2026 Activation Tour. The stops are:
Nashville, Tennessee
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Atlanta, Georgia
Orlando, Florida
Tampa Bay, Florida
If you want to hear me speak and you are anywhere near our stops, I encourage you to come out and get connected to like minded freedom lovers!
As I prepare to focus on building my home and continuing to build out The Conscious Agora Ecovillage I have no idea when I will do events like this again.
Thanks for the support!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I plan to meet ya in New Port Richie, Sir.
Excited to connect and listen, my husband and I will be coming tomorrow at your stop in TN!