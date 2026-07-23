Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Lew A (Lincoln) Welge's avatar
Lew A (Lincoln) Welge
1d

I plan to meet ya in New Port Richie, Sir.

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Shelby Lancaster's avatar
Shelby Lancaster
1d

Excited to connect and listen, my husband and I will be coming tomorrow at your stop in TN!

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