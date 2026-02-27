Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Dark Forces that Are REALLY Running The World (Derrick Broze on Redacted)

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Feb 27, 2026

The Pyramid of Power is a 17-part docuseries focused on answering the question, Who runs the world? Throughout the series, journalist and filmmaker Derrick Broze outlines the infrastructure of the Pyramid. In the brand new 2-part conclusion, Broze names names as he unveils who he believes is at the top of the Pyramid, and, most importantly, what we can do to break the chains of this generations old evil.

You can check out the conclusion by going to: https://www.civl.com/tcr and using the code redacted20

Watch the rest of the series for free: https://thepyramidofpower.net

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture