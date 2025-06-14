Above is the list of sponsors for Trump's military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the army and "Flag Day".
Do you support this military parade on Trump's birthday?
Personally, I think it's ego bullshit and more military propaganda. I see why people are protesting. I also think the parade represents some of the worst elements of any country - statism, militarism, and nationalism.
The Corporations, Banks, and Technocrats Behind Trump's Army Parade
DERRICK BROZE 2025.06.13 Fri
When you are the designated Mercenary Global Military Force For Hire in service to the global handlers, you must ensure that (even though it has not been as prevalent & obvious as seen in Nazi Germany, or Soviet Russia, or Modern China), you must occasionally provide the public with a display of what is most important to you -- in truly Machiavellian fashion. The true purpose for the U.S. has been to uphold their side of the three-sided globalist apparatus -- City of London being the Financial Center, and the Vatican being the Religious one -- they share the same masters and desired end, but each has a distinct purpose and charter. Military Parades show the "true color" of the nation.