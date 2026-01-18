The Conservative Christian Case Against ICE (Derrick Broze on The Shannon Joy Show)

On January 13th, journalist Derrick Broze appeared on The Shannon Joy Show to discuss the recent actions by ICE and Trump’s militarization of American streets. Shannon shares her perspective as a conservative Christian while Derrick objects to the actions on civil liberties ground.

“The illegal, unconstitutional, ICE brutality unleashed in Minnesota is coming to city near you!

The insane statements were made on Steve Bannon’s War Room by so called ‘conservative’ and Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell and indicate how far the American right has fallen towards full-scale lawlessness and fascism in the name of owning the left. His statement was celebrated by the new right with Grace Chong tweeting ‘That’s the opening for Trump. Between now and November, surge the cities”.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem announces new drone surveillance plans, all in the name of keeping Americans ‘safe’.

This and more today with investigative reporter Derrick Broze!”

