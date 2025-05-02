Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

The Conscious Resistance Mini-Documentary (Conspiracy Synergy Production)

Derrick Broze
May 02, 2025
A short documentary telling the story of Derrick Broze and The Conscious Resistance Network, as well as The People's Reset, The Freedom Cell Network and the Independent Media Alliance.

Follow Derrick's work: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Follow Conspiracy Synergy: https://conspiracysynergy.com/

These documentaries are 100% independent and are funded ONLY by donations.

Please donate to support true, free, empowering media by visiting https://conspiracysynergy.com/donate.html

