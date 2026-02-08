This week Miriam, Pugsley, and I chose our home site on The Conscious Agora Ecovillage land!

This is where we will build our home and live our dreams!

I first wrote about The Conscious Agora in my 2017 book, Manifesto of the Free Humans, book 3 of The Conscious Resistance Trilogy.

The dream moved closer to reality in 2020 when we moved to Mexico. We first saw this property in May 2020 and by April 2023 our small group was putting down money to purchase it. By January 2025 we paid off the land and now we are working with our community members to choose home sites and begin building this year!

I will be posting more updates of our progress as we move forward. Stay tuned and thanks for the support!