The Activation #33: From Wall Street Banking & Addiction to Healing Body, Mind & Spirit with Adam Wi

On this episode of The Activation podcast, Derrick talks with Adam N. Williams, a longtime voluntaryist, fitness enthusiast, strength and healing coach, and recovering addict. Adam shares how he went from being an alcoholic Wall Street banker to a Voluntaryist focused on empowering body, mind, and spirit. He also discusses the importance of finding lessons in your losses and why he is committed to helping men and women find their strength.

Follow Adam and get his support with your fitness journey:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adamnwilliams

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamnwilliams/

The Activation podcast is focused on highlighting cutting edge solutions to empower humanity. From Web3 tech, permaculture, non-violent communication, activism, and community organizing, host Derrick Broze will focus on what YOU can do to overcome the problems in our world. Derrick will also interview guests who are building the solutions for the next stage of humanity.

Sign up for Derrick Broze’s How to Become an Independent Investigative Journalist Course: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcru/

Sign up for Derrick Broze’s Holistic Self-Assessment online course:

https://www.universityofreason.com/holistic-self-assessment

Download the Holistic Self-Assessment for FREE:

https://theconsciousresistance.com/product/the-holistic-self-assessment/

Music for The Activation provided by Freejay MacLoud https://www.freejaymusic.com