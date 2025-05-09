The Activation #32: Carey Wedler Talks Debunking Statist Myths While Healing Yourself

On this episode of The Activation podcast, Derrick talks with Carey Wedler of

about her history of activism, journalism, and debunking statist myths. Carey shares her thoughts on everything from the need for healing in our world, to psychedelics, and the importance of neuroplasticity. Carey also shares her thoughts on the claims that Donald Trump is a "peace president", the new CIA Director, and how she became a "self-hating Jew".

Carey Wedler is a content creator who focuses on breaking through authoritarian programming to promote peace, freedom, decentralization, and the evolution of consciousness. She previously worked as a journalist and editor-in-chief for the now-banned Anti-Media, an independent news organization. She takes special interest in the intersection of spirituality, self-ownership, and anarchism as a path forward for humanity.

Follow Carey: https://careywedler.com/

Listen to Carey's 2016 Presentation on the Power of Yoga:

Find more episodes of The Activation Podcast: https://theconsciousresistance.com/category/podcasts/the-activation/

Music for The Activation provided by Freejay MacLoud

