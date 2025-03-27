Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

The Activation #31: The Holographic Human with Dr. Robin Kelly

Derrick Broze
Mar 27, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

On this episode of The Activation podcast, Derrick talks with Dr. Robin Kelly about his work on what he calls the Holographic human. Dr. Kelly is an English-trained doctor whose medical practice has evolved to embrace Eastern and modern mind/body philosophies. His focus is on integrating these holistic models into a modern contemporary environment — blending the best of the East with the best of the West.

Follow Dr. Kelly: http://www.robinkelly.co.nz/

Music for The Activation provided by Freejay MacLoud https://www.freejaymusic.com

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
Another Student Kidnapped for Criticizing Israel
  Derrick Broze
Trump's First 60 Days: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly with Ian Carroll & Derrick Broze
  Derrick Broze
THROWBACK to 2012: Alex Jones Interviews Derrick Broze
  Derrick Broze
Finding Sanity within the Insane + ReLaunching the Exit & Build Challenge!
  Derrick Broze
DOGE: Efficiency is the Gateway to Technocracy
  Derrick Broze
Visiting The Protopian Community In Costa Rica
  Derrick Broze
TCR Live #152: DOGE Technocracy + The Yemen-Israeli Proxy War
  Derrick Broze