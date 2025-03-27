The Activation #31: The Holographic Human with Dr. Robin Kelly

On this episode of The Activation podcast, Derrick talks with Dr. Robin Kelly about his work on what he calls the Holographic human. Dr. Kelly is an English-trained doctor whose medical practice has evolved to embrace Eastern and modern mind/body philosophies. His focus is on integrating these holistic models into a modern contemporary environment — blending the best of the East with the best of the West.

Follow Dr. Kelly: http://www.robinkelly.co.nz/

Music for The Activation provided by Freejay MacLoud https://www.freejaymusic.com

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.