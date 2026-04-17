Friends,

I recently announced I am getting ready to go on my first speaking tour in five years, The 2026 Activation Tour! Find more details and the schedule here.



Well, now I have a big update on The Activation Tour Kickoff:

The first stop of The Activation Tour has been relocated from Phoenix to Prescott, Arizona on May 1st!

The event will still feature Derrick Broze & Miriam Gomez, and guests Larken and Amanda Rose.

Miriam will be guiding a meditation, Larken and Amanda will be sharing a presentation, as will Derrick. Larken and Amanda might perform some music too, and so will 33!

May 1st

6-10 pm

$5 entry fee



Founding Fathers Collective

218 N Granite Street

RSVP Here: https://app.hi.events/event/7333/the-activation-tour-prescott-az-with-derrick-broze-larken-rose

BTW, I also added Columbia, Missouri to the tour schedule for July!

I am also still looking for volunteers to help organize the stops in Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, PA; and Atlanta, Georgia! If you are interested please respond to this post or email me directly!

I hope to see you on the road and come together to focus on solutions at a time when they are more important than ever.

Thanks for the support.