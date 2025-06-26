Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

The 13th International Freedom Cells Activation Call

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Jun 26, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Sick of false hopium in political puppets? Tired of doomers and blackpillers telling you there's no solutions to our problems?

Join Derrick Broze and John Bush as they host the latest international Freedom Cells Activation Call and discuss practical solutions for building local freedom with the Exit and Build strategy.

The Freedom Cell Network is a decentralized network of free people working together to exit the matrix and build a better world.

Learn more about Freedom Cells: https://freedomcells.org

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture