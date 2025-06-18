Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyful Heart's avatar
Joyful Heart
3h

I'm so glad you had so many people attend your event. That gives me some hope. I live in between Portland and Seattle and would have killed to be at your events but am sadly a prisoner in my own home thanks to the frequencies that now destroy me. We have to get rid of the smart technology to save humanity. It can and will kill us all. Love and light to you, dear Derrick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture