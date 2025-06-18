Last night in Portland, OR I shared my presentation titled "Why We Must Exit & Build as Digital Surveillance Rises".
We had a packed room of about 70-80 people who came to discuss real solutions for living free of the Technocratic State.
These are not people focused on politics or apathy or violence. Instead, they are interested in Exit and Build strategy.
It warmed my heart to meet all these great people.
Stay tuned for the recording of the talk.
I'm so glad you had so many people attend your event. That gives me some hope. I live in between Portland and Seattle and would have killed to be at your events but am sadly a prisoner in my own home thanks to the frequencies that now destroy me. We have to get rid of the smart technology to save humanity. It can and will kill us all. Love and light to you, dear Derrick.