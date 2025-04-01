Thank You For Supporting the Pyramid of Power!

Friends,

I'm taking a quick break from writing Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power to tell you - WE DID IT!

﻿Because of the more than 200 people from around the world who donated, we have reached our goal of $10,000 for the final crowdfunding campaign for the POP!

﻿We raised $10,427 on Fundrazr (minus fees!) and 8.06 Monero on Kuno (About $1,700 USD, no fees)!!

﻿Altogether, we have raised $11,700 or so to finish the final episode of my series.

I don't want to take too long of a break but I do want to extend my gratitude from the bottom of my heart for each and everyone of you who give your hard earned money so I can complete my mission to provide another tool for waking up family and friends.

﻿If by chance you still want to give, I am leaving the crowdfunding campaign open for another week: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal

If you want to support via XMR/ Monero, use this page: https://kuno.anne.media/fundraiser/hqlc/

To support with BTC or other cryptos, visit this page: https://theconsciousresistance.com/invest