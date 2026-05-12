Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

TCR Live #180: Missing Scientists, UFO Disclosure, and Psyops

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
May 12, 2026

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

Stories include:

- A roundup of all the scientists and engineers alleged to have disappeared

- David Wilcock’s history of scams

- New UFO Files Released

- Trial involving Freemasons, spies, and mafia continues in France

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-180/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture