TCR Live #180: Missing Scientists, UFO Disclosure, and Psyops

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

Stories include:

- A roundup of all the scientists and engineers alleged to have disappeared

- David Wilcock’s history of scams

- New UFO Files Released

- Trial involving Freemasons, spies, and mafia continues in France

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-180/