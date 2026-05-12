TCR Live #180: Missing Scientists, UFO Disclosure, and Psyops

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
Stories include:
- A roundup of all the scientists and engineers alleged to have disappeared
- David Wilcock’s history of scams
- New UFO Files Released
- Trial involving Freemasons, spies, and mafia continues in France
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-180/