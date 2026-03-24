TCR Live #178: The Iran War & The Agenda 2030 Acceleration

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
Stories include:
- Pentagon Media Rules Overturned in Court
- Foreign Hack of Epstein Files Confirmed
- More MAHA Bait and Switch
- Israel Minister’s Daughter Found Dead After Ritual Abuse Claims
- Rare Footage of the Finders Cult
- Mexico: Biometric CURP and the End of Cash?
- Iran and The Great Reset - Exclusive Interview with Christian Westbrook
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr178