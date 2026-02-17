Derrick Broze's Journalism

TCR Live #177: ICE Lies Exposed + a Finders Cult-Epstein Connection?

Feb 17, 2026

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

Stories include:

- ICE seeking to deanonymize social media users, ICE officers caught lying, and building internment camps

- Israel used weapons in Gaza that made thousands of Palestinians evaporate

- I am in the Epstein Files

- Is there Finally a Proven Epstein/ Finders Connection?

- Trump Knew About Epstein’s Crimes

- Journals Show Epstein Victim Used as “Human Incubator”

- Was Epstein Shuffled Out of prison before his alleged death?

- The International Epstein Fall Out

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-177/

