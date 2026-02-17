TCR Live #177: ICE Lies Exposed + a Finders Cult-Epstein Connection?

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
Stories include:
- ICE seeking to deanonymize social media users, ICE officers caught lying, and building internment camps
- Israel used weapons in Gaza that made thousands of Palestinians evaporate
- I am in the Epstein Files
- Is there Finally a Proven Epstein/ Finders Connection?
- Trump Knew About Epstein’s Crimes
- Journals Show Epstein Victim Used as “Human Incubator”
- Was Epstein Shuffled Out of prison before his alleged death?
- The International Epstein Fall Out
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-177/