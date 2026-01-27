Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

TCR Live #176: As Chaos Erupts, The People’s Reset Rises

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Jan 27, 2026

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

Stories include:

WEF Comes to an End The People’s Reset Begins
Technocratic Gaza Board of Peace Unveiled at WEF
Are young Americans waking up to the duopoly?
Trump’s Chicago National Guard Deployment Blocked
ICE Cause’s Chaos in American Streets
Right Wingers Turn on the 2nd Amendment

Don’t miss this hard hitting and empowering episode!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-176/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture