TCR Live #176: As Chaos Erupts, The People’s Reset Rises

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

Stories include:

WEF Comes to an End The People’s Reset Begins

Technocratic Gaza Board of Peace Unveiled at WEF

Are young Americans waking up to the duopoly?

Trump’s Chicago National Guard Deployment Blocked

ICE Cause’s Chaos in American Streets

Right Wingers Turn on the 2nd Amendment

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-176/