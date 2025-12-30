TCR Live #175: Most Important Stories of 2025 (And What’s Coming Next)

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

In the final episode of 2025, Derrick reviews his most important articles and reports of 2025 and what he believes is on the horizon for humanity in 2026.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-175/