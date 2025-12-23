TCR Live #174: The Epstein-CIA Connection Everyone Is Ignoring
Brought to you by Civl.com
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
– The Epstein Files Are Here - What does it mean for Bill Clinton and Donald Trump?
- Epstein-CIA Connection
- Technocratic Trump Gaza Takeover continues
-The MAHA Back Stabbing Continues
-FCC Commissioner Carr Questioned by Congress
- Lawsuit Over Charlie Kirk Meme Arrest
- Miriam Adelson Asks Trump to Run for Third Term
Our featured artist for the night is Nattali Rize.
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-174/