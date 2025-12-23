TCR Live #174: The Epstein-CIA Connection Everyone Is Ignoring

Brought to you by Civl.com

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– The Epstein Files Are Here - What does it mean for Bill Clinton and Donald Trump?

- Epstein-CIA Connection

- Technocratic Trump Gaza Takeover continues

-The MAHA Back Stabbing Continues

-FCC Commissioner Carr Questioned by Congress

- Lawsuit Over Charlie Kirk Meme Arrest

- Miriam Adelson Asks Trump to Run for Third Term



Our featured artist for the night is Nattali Rize.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-174/