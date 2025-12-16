TCR Live #173: Les Wexner Can’t Escape the Spotlight #EpsteinJustice
Brought to you by Civl.com
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
– Les Wexner Back in the Spotlight for Abuse Claims and Epstein Communications
- Trump Signs AI Executive Order
- Biometric Corridor Coming to Flying
- Border Patrol Investigating Americans, including Journalists
Our featured artist for the night is Prezence.
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-173/