TCR Live #173: Les Wexner Can’t Escape the Spotlight #EpsteinJustice

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Les Wexner Back in the Spotlight for Abuse Claims and Epstein Communications

- Trump Signs AI Executive Order

- Biometric Corridor Coming to Flying

- Border Patrol Investigating Americans, including Journalists

Our featured artist for the night is Prezence.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-173/