TCR Live #172: Are the Freemasons the Top of the Pyramid?

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Derrick’s Memoir Announcement

- FCC 5G Power Grab

- The Top of the Pyramid Part 2: The Freemasons

- ICE Rounding Up Americans

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-172/