TCR Live #171: Australian “Satanic” Sex Ring Busted: Satanic Panic or Reality?

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Sydney Satanic Sex Ring Busted

- Technocrats Further Enriching Themselves Under Trump

- Did Hegseth Commit a War Crime?

- Republicans Bend the Knee Under Trump

- Mind Altering Weapons Exposed

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live171/