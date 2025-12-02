Derrick Broze's Journalism

TCR Live #171: Australian "Satanic" Sex Ring Busted: Satanic Panic or Reality?

Derrick Broze
Dec 02, 2025

TCR Live #171: Australian “Satanic” Sex Ring Busted: Satanic Panic or Reality?

Brought to you by Civl.com

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Sydney Satanic Sex Ring Busted
- Technocrats Further Enriching Themselves Under Trump
- Did Hegseth Commit a War Crime?
- Republicans Bend the Knee Under Trump
- Mind Altering Weapons Exposed

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live171/

