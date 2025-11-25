TCR Live #170: Hypocrisy Abounds in American Politics

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Comey Case Tossed Out

- Border Patrol Surveillance Increases

- Trump Threatens to Execute Democratic Lawmakers

- Is Trump Coming For your Guns?

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr170/