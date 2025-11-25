TCR Live #170: Hypocrisy Abounds in American Politics
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
– Comey Case Tossed Out
- Border Patrol Surveillance Increases
- Trump Threatens to Execute Democratic Lawmakers
- Is Trump Coming For your Guns?
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr170/