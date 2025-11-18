TCR Live #169: What’s REALLY Happening in Mexico?

Brought to you by Civl.com

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Mexico: Revolution or Bullshit?

- Technocratic Trump Administration Part 3: Zionist Takeover

- Alex Karp of Palantir Supports Surveillance State

- Apple Announces Digital ID

- Indigenous Groups Resist COP30

- The Epstein-Trump Saga Continues

Our featured artist for the night is Prezence.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-169/