TCR Live #168: Digital IDs for Climate Change?
Brought to you by Civl.com
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
– COP30 and the growth of Digital ID infrastructure
– FBI Coming for Archive.Today
– Supreme Court Decision on Chicago Incoming
– New Details on Jeffrey Epstein’s Israel Relationship
Our featured artist for the night is Nattali Rize.
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-168/