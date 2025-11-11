TCR Live #168: Digital IDs for Climate Change?

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– COP30 and the growth of Digital ID infrastructure

– FBI Coming for Archive.Today

– Supreme Court Decision on Chicago Incoming

– New Details on Jeffrey Epstein’s Israel Relationship

Our featured artist for the night is Nattali Rize.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-168/