TCR Live #166: Technocratic Consolidation of the Media
Brought to you by Civl.com
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
– Part 2 of his series, The Technocratic Trump Administration: Pressuring and Consolidating the Media
– the Venezuela Attack is Imminent
– Americans Caught Up in the Immigration Dragnet
– New Requirements for Foreigners coming to the US
- George Soros - Propaganda and Truth
Our featured artist for the night is DSL Automatic & Joe Murray.
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-166/