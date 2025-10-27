TCR Live #166: Technocratic Consolidation of the Media

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– Part 2 of his series, The Technocratic Trump Administration: Pressuring and Consolidating the Media

– the Venezuela Attack is Imminent

– Americans Caught Up in the Immigration Dragnet

– New Requirements for Foreigners coming to the US

- George Soros - Propaganda and Truth

Our featured artist for the night is DSL Automatic & Joe Murray.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-166/