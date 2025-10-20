TCR Live #165: America 2025 - Technocracy + Freedom of Speech & Press Under Attack

Brought to you by Civl.com

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

- Derrick’s new article series The Technocratic Trump Administration

- the first arrest of an Antifa “Domestic Terrorist”

- the end of the Pentagon Press Corps

- the CIA’s plans for covert attack on Venezuela

Our featured artist for the night is Alais Clay.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-165/