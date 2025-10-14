Derrick Broze's Journalism

TCR Live #164: Self-Governance Rises + Impending Attack on Venezuela

Oct 14, 2025
TCR Live #164: Self-Governance Rises + Impending Attack on Venezuela

Brought to you by Civl.com

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

- Self-Governance in Mexico
- Venezuela attack incoming
- Domestic Terror update
- Tom Homan Corruption/ Bribe

Our featured artist for the night is Alais Clay.

Sign up for the 10 Week Opt-Out Challenge on Civl: https://watch.civl.com/pages/optout

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-164/

