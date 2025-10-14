TCR Live #164: Self-Governance Rises + Impending Attack on Venezuela
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
- Self-Governance in Mexico
- Venezuela attack incoming
- Domestic Terror update
- Tom Homan Corruption/ Bribe
Our featured artist for the night is Alais Clay.
Oct 14, 2025
