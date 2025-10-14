TCR Live #164: Self-Governance Rises + Impending Attack on Venezuela



Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.



This week’s stories include:



- Self-Governance in Mexico

- Venezuela attack incoming

- Domestic Terror update

- Tom Homan Corruption/ Bribe



Our featured artist for the night is Alais Clay.



