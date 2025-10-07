Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze

TCR Live #163: The Technocratic Plans Come into Full View

Derrick Broze
Oct 07, 2025
TCR Live #163: The Technocratic Plans Come into Full View

Brought to you by Civl.com

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

- Digital ID & Biometrics

- It’s Getting Real- Trump’s Technocratic Gaza “Peace” Plan

- Israel’s control over US policy and social media

- Smartphones and the Brain Drain (+ Fluoride and the Sugar Industry)

Our featured artist for the night is Jo-DBL.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-163/

