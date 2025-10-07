TCR Live #163: The Technocratic Plans Come into Full View
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
- Digital ID & Biometrics
- It’s Getting Real- Trump’s Technocratic Gaza “Peace” Plan
- Israel’s control over US policy and social media
- Smartphones and the Brain Drain (+ Fluoride and the Sugar Industry)
Our featured artist for the night is Jo-DBL.
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-163/