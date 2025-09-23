TCR Live #161: MAGA Falls for the Domestic Terror Anti Free Speech Trap

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. This week he breaks down the latest updates on the fight for the truth about the Epstein Network. Derrick also covers how the MAGA movement is falling right into the trap of cancel culture, hate speech, and domestic terror laws. Finally, he shares new details about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-161/

The Conscious Resistance is a true crime show for freedom lovers which challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. I will continue to cover current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

