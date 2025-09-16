TCR Live #160: Americans Are Being Divided + Technocratic White House Takeover

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. This week he is covering latest on the Charlie Kirk assassination, Trump's recent meeting with the Big Technocrats, the expansion of ICE's police state, and his recent trip to Washington DC for the Epstein press conference.

The Conscious Resistance is a true crime show for freedom lovers which challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. I will continue to cover current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. Indie journalist, Derrick Broze, covers current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

