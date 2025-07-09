TCR Live #158: The Gaslighting Continues - Politics Won't Save You!

Derrick Broze is back for the 158th episode of The Conscious Resistance Live to break down the latest gaslighting from the Trump administration regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. Derrick explains why no one should trust Trump about Epstein or anything else. He also talks about Trump's Big Brother Bill which will expand the immigration police state. Derrick also talks about Elon Musk's call for the America Party and why this is yet another false solution.

Derrick also shares about the latest books he is reading and ends the show with his latest song, Manifesting a Future.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-158/