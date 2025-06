Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live. This week Derrick covers the 2025 Bilderberg meeting and what it means in relation to Trump's 2nd administration, as well as the Iran-Israel conflict. Derrick also covers the recently announced Detachment 201 and a pedophile network exposed in Israel. Don't miss this informative episode!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-157/