Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

TCR Live #156: You're Falling for the Psyop Again - But Which One?

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Jun 11, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live. This week Derrick is covering the L.A. protests and riots and asking what's really going on. Is there more at play then your favorite content creator is telling you? Derrick also breaks down his experience of witnessing provocateurs at Standing Rock in 2016. He will also talk about the latest calls for the BritCard Digital ID in the UK, and the man behind Elon Musk's DOGE.

Sources: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-156-psyop/

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture